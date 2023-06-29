In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, Net Studios, premiered the much-anticipated film ‘Leila’ at a star-studded red-carpet event at the Arena Cinema, in Nsambya on Wednesday 21st June 2023.

Commencing at 5:00pm, the event kicked off with an electrifying performance by the Baraka Cultural Troupe, raising the expectations of the attendees and setting the stage for a fun-filled evening.

‘Leila’ is set to captivate viewers with its mind-bending plot, educational storyline and empowering message.

It boasts an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Cotilda Inapo, Mbabazi Martha Katerega, Jackline Katusiime and Chad Washington.

The film written and directed by Barbara Atusasiire left the audiences questioning reality and challenging the limits of their imagination.

More About ‘Leila’

In a small village, Leila, a young and determined 21-year-old girl, dreams of becoming an actress after stumbling upon a film crew shooting in her village.

Despite facing resistance from her family, who believe that her dreams are not practical, she embarks on a journey to the city to pursue her passion.

Leila’s journey is not easy, and she faces numerous obstacles, including financial constraints and prejudice. Despite these challenges, she persists and finally lands an audition for a role in a movie.

However, her dreams are shattered when she realizes that the role she desires is not achievable.

Disheartened and feeling lost, Leila returns to her village, where her mother encourages her to learn tailoring, a skill she believes will give her a better future. Leila reluctantly agrees and enrols in a tailoring course.

Two years later, fate intervenes, and a film crew returns to her village, looking for a location for their new movie. Leila seizes the opportunity to showcase her acting skills and impresses the director, who offers her a small role in the movie.

Leila’s performance in the movie is impressive, and she receives accolades from the director, who offers her a more significant role.

With hard work and determination, Leila becomes a renowned actress, fulfilling her lifelong dream.

The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring story of a young girl’s journey to overcome obstacles, follow her heart, and achieve her dreams against all odds.

Net Studios, who are the producers of this film, are known for their visionary storytelling and mastery of suspense and have worked tirelessly to create a visually stunning and emotionally gripping film that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“We are immensely proud of the exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera. The dedication and creativity of our cast and crew have brought this unique vision to life, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences,” Barbara Atusasiire noted.

Their remarkable performances, combined with the visionary direction of the Net Studios team promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The event was attended by esteemed guests from the film industry, including renowned actors, directors, and producers.

The film will hit theatres nationwide on July 21, 2023.