Lately, there has been a topic on whether it is right for musicians to stage concerts on the same date as we are about to witness very soon come September.

This is so because the month of September has four concerts and surprisingly or coincidentally, all four concerts, each two are on the same dates.

The concerts that usher us into September are Gravity Omutujju’s “Kwepicha” and Navio celebrating ’20 years in the industry’ which are slated for 2nd September 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Sheraton Hotel Kampala respectively.

Then the next weekend will have outgoers again turn up to show support to Maurice Kirya and Geosteady who will be having concerts on the same date 8th September at Kampala Serena Hotel and Hotel Africana respectively.

When singer and songwriter Hatim of the performing duo Hatim and Dokey was asked to give his thought about artists having concerts on the same dates, he noted that it is very healthy for the music business.

He added that a music industry without such controversy most of the time is boring yet such scenarios add more vibe.

Hatim made the statements during an interview at Galaxy FM.

When they were asked to share their opinions about the Uganda National Musicians Federation, Dokey also stressed that they didn’t spend a lot of time there since they didn’t find the discussion from the meetings fruitful.

We couldn’t spend a lot of time at the federation, but after hearing what they were telling us, we agreed to go back home and write songs for those that decided to stay at the federation. Dokey

2023 will be the first year in the Ugandan music business where three concerts happening on the same dates.