NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga is in support of singer Alien Skin, legally known as Patrick Mulwana, to auction the story of his London experience at Shs5m.

Douglas Lwanga says Alien Skin has the right to do so since he experienced everything with his own eyes and has the right to tell the story the way he wants or wishes to.

Those who have had the opportunity to listen to Alien Skin’s London story from the close people who were with him on the journey have been blown away.

They narrated that the artist was so amazing and lively throughout the days they spent in London.

Douglas Lwanga’s says that those who thought Alien Skin would vanish in London were wrong because he loves his motherland Uganda more than any other country.

The Purple Party CEO went on to note that Alien Skin feels at peace when he is in the ghetto and living a free lifestyle that is not full of restrictions.

Actually, Alien Skin is right to sell his London story experience at Shs5m. He saw the world with his own eyes and everybody would think that he is going to get excited because he saw this and that but you’re gonna be shocked that he is one guy that still prefers his home, his ghetto to staying abroad or else anywhere in this world. Alien Skin doesn’t think of staying overseas at all. I can confirm to the public that Alien Skin is real and he is on original. Douglas Lwanga

Douglas Lwanga backed Alien Skin after he challenged any media outlet interested in his London story experience to purchase it at Shs5m.

VIDEO: @DouglasLwangaUg: I totally support Alien Skin to sell his London experience at UGX 5m.#NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/BufGcpe7iB — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) June 29, 2023