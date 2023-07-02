Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has pledged to offer support to ailing Da Mighty Family comedian Sammy Okanya who has been bedridden for a couple of weeks.

Sammy Okanya is reportedly battling with stomach complications.

He has allegedly visited different hospitals in an effort of trying to find a cure and proper medication so that he can bounce back on both of his feet.

When Bebe Cool was alerted about Okanya’s condition, he asked whoever is close to him to reach out to him.

Bebe Cool noted that he does not mind which political party the comedian subscribes to as his focus is on seeing him live a healthy lifestyle.

Sad as a young Ugandan is sick and going through a hard time. We may have different political opinions but the fact remains we all need to be alive and healthy to enjoy our country Uganda today and tomorrow. The young man you have my prayers and in case anyone is handling him, please reach out coz I would like to support him in case my support is needed. May Allah see you through. Quick recovery Sammy mighty family. Bebe Cool

Sammy Okanya’s handler also responded by thanking Bebe Cool for showing a caring heart as he stung the leaders of the political party he subscribes to for not showing concern about his worrying health status.

Sammy also went ahead to prove that he is strong and hopeful that soon he will be better.

Thanks for all your prayers, I really appreciate it. I have been through a lot from jail as a political prisoner, brutalized by the police nebirala bingi as a man but I managed to get over everything. I believe these are just days of trial and am very sure God still has a purpose for my life, I believe that I will be back on my feet very soon. Just like Martin Luther King Jr. I have a dream of not only seeing but also living in a new Uganda. Sammy Okanya