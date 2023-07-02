Earlier this year, singer King Saha was set to stage his ‘Zakayo’ concert on Valentine’s Day 14th February at Hotel Africana.

Unfortunately, the concert didn’t happen as King Saha fell critically ill and was admitted to Nakasero hospital in January where he spent more than a month receiving treatment from health practitioners.

Reports made rounds that he had been hospitalized due to the excessive use of toxic substances and others claimed that it could have been fatigue since he had performed at lots of events during the December Festive season.

When King Saha was discharged from Nakasero Hospital, he spent a few weeks in Kampala, Uganda, and flew to Europe where he has been often traveling in the past few months.

Many of his fans have not been certain why King Saha has been in and out of the country several times this year.

The Kings Love Entertainment singer born Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has, at last, opened up about his frequent travels overseas by noting that he has often traveled out of the country to get treatment.

Speaking to Baba TV’s presenter Ntege, King Saha explained that he was poisoned by his enemies and he was bedridden for a lengthy period of time.

He continued to stress that a doctor took him aside and told him of how he was poisoned and advised him to seek modified treatment from overseas something that he has been up to recently.

In the interview, King Saha went ahead to advise people to be careful. The singer now feels a lot healthier.