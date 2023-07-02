Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Chief Whip Lord Bitem wants singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye who acts as the Association’s Treasurer to be arrested for swindling the association’s Sacco money.

Lord Bitem expressed his desire to have Big Eye put behind bars and stressed that he does not back his behaviour and the way he executes his role.

He accused the singer of having stolen UMAs funds and said that he has evidence that pins the Big Muziki Entertainment singer.

Born Ramadthan Mutebi, Lord Bitem furthermore branded Big Eye a ‘hypocrite’ who doesn’t deserve any respect because all he does is chase clout even where it’s unnecessary.

He thus threatened that he is going to write to UMA President Cindy Sanyu to have Big Eye relieved of his role as the UMA treasurer and a probe into his acts will be investigated and arrested for mismanaging the office and duties he was assigned to.

Lord Bitem explained that when Cindy and Phina Mugerwa go with Big Eye to withdraw money from the account, the system fails and when Big Eye goes alone he withdraws the money without failure.

On the other hand, he applauded Cindy Sanyu and Phina Mugerwa for being good and reputable leaders saying they deserve all the respect in the world.