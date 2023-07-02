NBS TV sports show host and analyst Baker Kigongo has called it a wrap at the Naguru-based Next Media Services center.

The former Express FC and Police FC footballer announced his departure from NBS TV via his Twitter account and during the sports show that he has been hosting on a daily after serving at the station for over 8 years.

He, however, didn’t reveal the reasons why he chose to throw in the towel at a media house that most journalists are looking forward to being employed at.

Well, the time has come. Today has been my last live show on @nbsportug and on @nbstv. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.. Baker Kigongo

Baker Kigongo started football when he was still a student at Masaka SS. During his time at Masaka SS, he was looked at as one of Uganda’s future left-sided wingers.

High-profile super league clubs were yearning for his signature at the time.

He opted for Bigiri Old Timers where he spent the 2004 season before joining Police FC in 2005 and later Express FC in 2007 before he quit serious football.

We wish him all the best in his next endeavors that he promised to reveal in the next coming few days.

Well, the time has come. Today has been my last live show on @nbsportug and on @nbstv. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.🙏🤝 pic.twitter.com/KorQWWXGAV — Baker Kigongo (@bakerkigongo) June 30, 2023