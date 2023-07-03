Pastor Robert Kayanja Junior and his American Latvian-descent longtime girlfriend Marlena Gailis held a glamorous introduction ceremony that was attended by their friends and relatives.

The exquisite ceremony went down in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday 1st July 2023 at Pastor Robert Kayanja Junior’s parents’ home in Kawuku – Bunga.

The function was attended by bigwigs from the government including Godfrey Kirumira the Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda and Grace Akullo the former CID director, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Derick Nyeko Makindye East NUP MP, Pastor Apostle Lubega of the Phaneroo Ministries, Pastor Peter Sematimba, among others.

For the years the two have been together, Kayanja Jr has done almost everything to prove to Marlena that he is from a long line of love and she witnessed this during the event.

When Marlena was handed the microphone to speak to the congregation, she applauded her hubby Kayanja Jr saying he is a chip off the old block based on the love and affection that he has shown to her.

Robert Kayanja Jr. is a chip off the old block. As long as the subject is love and affection, he showed that he espoused it from his parents. Marlena Gailis

Robert Kayanja Jr first proved to his girlfriend that he is serious about their relationship on 11th November 2022 when he went down on one of his knees and proposed to her and thereafter they got engaged.

Renowned artists Juliana Kanyomozi and Irene Namatovu were some of the musicians that performed at the function for the invited guests as they enjoyed the evening.