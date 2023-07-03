Positively, Swangz Avenue artist Zafaran continues to bless her fans with beautiful music, and last week, she dropped two tracks; ‘Nakawere’ and ‘Enafuya’.

Nakawere

‘Nakawere’ marks Zafaran’s fifth audio release under Swangz Avenue, highlighting her growth and commitment to her musical career.

It is an enchanting and delightful song by Zafaran, written by fellow Swangz singer and songwriter Azawi, and produced by Kuseim.

Zafaran’s melodious voice beautifully captures the essence of the song, making it a captivating and enjoyable listen both lyrically and vocally.

The song revolves around the theme of building a family and the desire to have children with a responsible and attractive partner.

The lyrics, particularly the line “You wanna make babies every night, No problem if you got potential,” express the artist’s eagerness to start a family with a deserving individual.

The music video is exceptionally well-done, with captivating scenes that will keep viewers glued to their screens and the song on repeat.

With each new release, Zafaran continues to impress listeners with her unique style and ability to connect with her audience.

Enafuya

‘Enafuya’ is a mesmerizing love ballad that leaves listeners captivated by Zafaran’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Penned by Avion King and produced by Artin, this track showcases Zafaran’s immense talent and the exciting new wave she brings to the Ugandan music industry.

It is a beautiful testament to the power of love. Zafaran pours her heart and soul into this track, delivering a performance that displays her full potential as a vocalist and musician.

Credit is due to Avion King’s skillful songwriting and Artin’s top-notch production, which perfectly complement Zafaran’s vocals.

The melody of the song is memorable and instantly catchy, ensuring that ‘Enafuya’ will linger in the minds of listeners long after the song concludes.