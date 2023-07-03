Barbie Kyagulanyi has thanked Bobi Wine for being a patient and caring man who has not inflicted physical harm on her in the last 21 years they have been together.

Meeting in 2002, Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi had no idea that the next 21 years of their lives would have them as a happily married couple with beautiful children between them.

A fairy story of sorts has since happened and Barbie Kyagulanyi is still smitten and immensely grateful to have Bobi Wine as her husband.

In a beautiful message that she wrote on Monday morning, the mother of four noted how the singer-cum-politician has been a kind husband to her.

Barbie Kyagulanyi notes that for the last 21 years that they have been together, Bobi has never inflicted pain on her and she has no single scratch or scar on her body.

She thanks him for always taking good care of her and always being patient with her because she has her own flaws.

Taata, Sebo mukama wange, Mwami wange, Omukulu Kyagulanyi. Webale kundabilila. Nembeera nga silina lubale oba nkwagulo jontaddeko mu myaka abiri mugumu jetumaze ffena? Oli musajja nyo mukwano. Sinze mwangu enyo naye ongumikilizza. Neyanziza. Neyanzeege Bobi Wine. Barbie Kyagulanyi

