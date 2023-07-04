Renowned media personality Isaac Kawalya Kayz is reportedly said to have unofficially thrown in the towel at NBS TV.

Based on the updates shared by Jenkins Mukasa and Batt Badru, the pair disclosed that Kaiyz is apparently based in the U.S.A and has been spotted in the company of former media personality Muvuwala.

The outspoken TV presenter is said to have switched location after feeling unease at his workplace and when a chance availed itself to go abroad, he took the opportunity.

At the moment, he is said to be trying out different jobs as he figures out a way how to fit in the new environment like other journalists who took the same path.

Kaiyz has over the years been close friends with former Bukedde TV presenter Flavia Namulindwa who is claimed to be his host in President Joe Biden’s land.

It is likely he has followed former CBS FM presenter Dikteta Mark’s footsteps as he also recently hang up the Mic at the Bulange-Mengo-based media outlet and left the country in search of greener pastures in America.