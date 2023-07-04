The late Isma Olaxess’ alleged widow Fatuma Nakanjako faces eviction from her rental for failure to foot rent arrears for a period of six months.

The 40-year-old Nakanjako is in a worrying state after she failed to clear a debt of Shs300k that accumulated over six months.

Each month Ms. Nakanjako has to pay rent of Shs5k. Unfortunately, at the time of Isma Olaxess’ passing, he had not paid the rent for four months.

On Monday morning her landlady furiously asked her to leave her rentals saying she has been patient enough with her since the year began.

The landlady explained that she was fed up with Ms. Nakanjako’s unrealistic and endless promises of clearing her rent until she decided to evict her.

The landlady lost her cool after her children were sent back home over unpaid school fees yet she has a tenant that has failed to foot her arrears for six months and thus decided to throw her out.

Ms. Nakanjako has since pleaded with traditional herbalist Mama Fiina, and singers Sheebah Karungi, and Eddy Kenzo among other public figures to come to her rescue as soon as possible.

She adds that her children are also not schooling as she is stranded and has no way forward.