Over the weekend, revelers gathered at the Source of the Nile Gardens – Nile Park, Jinja for the 2nd edition of the Bell Lager-sponsored Roast and Rhyme ‘Nyam On The Nile Edition’.

Organized by Swangz Avenue, the Nyam On The Nile edition has been top of the list for several revelers who yearn to have an experience of music, meat roasting, and chilling by the shores of the River Nile.

This explains the good turnout that was witnessed at the event that happened from Friday 30th June to Sunday 2nd July.

“I came to have fun,” were Mun G’s first words as he stepped on the stage to perform for guests before taking them on a journey through his biggest hits alongside the Double Black band.

Seated on a stool for part of the performance, Mun G opened his set with his son ‘Speaking in

Tongues’ before going on to deliver ‘Follow My Rules’, ‘Sala Puleesa’, ‘Ebintu’, ‘Igwe (Weyayu)’, among

others.

His performance of Kankunganye – a collaboration with Radio and Weasel – seems to have been the crowd’s favorite, with guests raising their Bell Lager paper cups as they sang along to the late Mowzey Radio’s verses.

The headline act of the night – Sheebah Karungi – as well brought a great vibe and powerful stage presence to the show. For almost an hour, she performed most of her hits and switched it up with a reggae version of Nakyuka with D Maestro Band.

Besides the two main acts, Elijah Kitaka immersed the guests into some of the songs off his recently-released EP – Bedroom Essentials – before inviting fellow Swangz Avenue label-mate Zagazillions

There were also performances from Kohen Jaycee, Double Black band, and DJ Ali Breezy.

The event sponsors – Bell Lager – coupled the amazing music with a dope experience under its Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO) vibes that delivered a series of games for crews to indulge in.