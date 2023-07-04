Produced by Daddy Andre, Spice Diana’s ‘Bwerere’ is a direct reply to her haters to stop wasting their time hating on her.

For her third song in the last four months, Source Management singer Spice Diana literally buries her haters through the lyrics of the hard-hitting song.

“Bwerere” is a Luganda word translated to mean “For Nothing” and in the song, the songstress emphasizes how her haters hate her for nothing.

Spice has enjoyed a fair share of criticism and fake rumors which she has now decided to bury in the new music project.

On the visuals directed by Zyga Phix, Spice Diana used fashion star Abbas Kaijuka to give it an enticing fashion direction to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

The video shot on different scenes including a graveyard tries to portray what is embedded in the lyrics with gravestones with the wordings “RIP Fake Rumors”.

She features her face among portraits of famous people including Nelson Mandela, Bobi Wine, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and the Queen of Buganda Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda.

It also highlights her dreams of reaching the BET Awards and Grammy Awards in one of the scenes – it is a typical visualizer to make the message in her song clearer.

Take a gaze below: