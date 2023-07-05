Jose Chameleone’s elder brother Humphrey Mayanja has revealed how he underwent surgery over stomach complications.

The Mayanja family is facing a tough period as things don’t seem to be going right for them at the moment. From musical battles to health complications, a few things have gone south.

One of the elder brothers in the family Humphrey Mayanja has revealed how he has been having stomach complications and had to undergo surgery to feel better.

This comes around the same time that their father Mr. Gerald Mayanja confirmed to the public that Chameleone is also on his sickbed battling stomach complications too.

Via his Facebook page, Humphrey reveals that while traveling to Boston, he kept falling asleep and having intermittent fevers.

Upon eventually arriving home and having some rest, he developed severe stomach pain and he could not even walk or eat.

He was then taken to the hospital by his friend where he was diagnosed and advised to have immediate surgery.

This is not a pleasant picture. I didn’t take it. But while at Schiphol airport I kept falling asleep and waking up to intermittent fevers. I didn’t feel well and I have never felt like that before. The flight was delayed but after 10 hrs of lay over I was finally on flight to Logan airport. I got home safe (or so I thought). I got some rest but when I woke up I realized that my stomach was inflating itself every 5 mins. This was so painful that I could not walk or eat anything. ‘My Best friend’ decided to drive me to the ER, I got diagnosed and a decision was made that I be retained for further analysis. They immediately insterted a Nasogastric tube (very irritating process) inside me. Believe me or not basokoola kakika mu lubuto nange n’entya. Anyway it all ended in surgery. Humphrey Mayanja

He is currently recuperating well and we wish him a quick recovery.