Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja has praised the USA as the country that gave her independence as it celebrated its independence day.

Since moving to the USA with her children, Daniella Atim Mayanja has used every possible opportunity to let her opinions heard via social media.

From fighting for women’s rights to advocating against the Matanja brothers’ violence, she has been more vocal than she might have been while still here.

As the USA celebrated its 247th Independence Day on July 4th, she joined the country to highlight how independent she has been since relocating there.

Via her Instagram stories, the mother of five revealed how the country gave her independence. She thanked the country for providing her with the freedom that she has enjoyed so much.

“Happy independence to the country that gave me independence,” she wrote, a post that has been regarded ‘cryptic’ by netizens.

Netizens believe she is trying to send out a message that she did not have enough freedom while living together with her husband while still in Uganda, something she has found in the USA.