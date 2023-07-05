“Toka Kwa Balabala” fame singer Adam Mulwana got a sigh of relief and a huge smile on his face after he was presented with a cash gift of Shs10m from the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among.

The Shs10m that Adam Mulwana received is meant to help him get treatment as he is battling liver complications that he alleges arose from food poisoning.

Mulwana narrates he was poisoned after a lady disguised as his fan from the United States of America (USA) requested to meet him at a restaurant, and bought him a pizza, thanking him for the good composition in his music.

After the meet-up, the lady also handed Mulwana USD 300 to help him with other needs that he needed to clear. However, since that day he has never been the same again as his health started to deteriorate.

He has been on his sickbed for more than 18 months as he battles the illness that has seen him lose a lot of weight compared to the time when he composed the “Toka Kwa Bala Bala” song.

For the past period of time, singer Hajji Haruna Mubiiru has been taking care of him and most of his needs from paying his rent to getting some treatment.

When Hon. Mohammad Nsereko was tipped about Adam Mulwana’s health situation, he reached out to the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among who extended Shs10M to help him get treatment in Kenya.

Mr. Pandol who works with Hon. Anita Among disclosed that when the treatment in Kenya fails, she will work out ways to fly him overseas so that he can get better treatment.