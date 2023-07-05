City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa’s stay behind bars was further extended as his case hearing was pushed to a later date slated to happen this very month of July.

Sipapa appeared in court on Monday 3rd July as he was scheduled to do with his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima at the Chief Magistrates court in Makindye.

His case hearing was pushed to a later date because the government prosecutor was absent. Based on communication availed to Sipapa’s lawyer, the prosecutor was sent to training that will last a week-long.

Following the absence of the government prosecutor, the judge set Sipapa a new date, 24th July 2023, for him to return to court for the case hearing.

During the court session, the judge asked whether there was any complainant who had turned up but no one was present.

Even the Japanese complainant did not turn up and the officer in charge of his file was a no-show at the court, an indicator that meant that he could have not been aware of the session.

Sipapa’s lawyer Mr. Turyamusiima says that the 24th of July will be the final day when he will ask the Japanese national questions regarding his claims about Sipapa breaking into his office.

He added that on that day, he even expects to have another witness pinning Sipapa of wrongdoing showing up at the court hearing session.

VIDEO: Court adjourns hearing of Sipapa's case. The hearing was pushed on 24th July 2023.#SanyukaUnCut #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/RGjmOYIlRS — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) July 3, 2023