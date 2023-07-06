Events promoter and artist manager Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex has been stripped of the role of Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) president.

Abtex was stripped of his role following a meeting that was held at A’llure Hotel (Serene Suites) in Mutundwe after members cited that he lacks the credibility to run an office of such a nature despite the fact that he had not been yet sworn in.

Moving forward, the three vice presidents will be in charge of the office as they look forward to steering the federation to the set agenda and goals until a new president is elected.

Events promoter Juma Balunywa also highlighted Abtex’s being told to step down after being offered another position on the board of trustees to act as an advisor and as well an overseer.

Balunywa commented saying that the issue of Abtex staging a concert against his vice Balaam Barugahara was one of the reasons why he was relieved of his duties because he went against the rules that run the Federation.

The new UNPF president will be elected in the coming days as communication will be passed soon.

