Trending artist Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, says he is not bothered that some media houses have criticized his behavior, labeling it “arrogant” following his return from the UK.

Upon his return from the United Kingdom where he put up a successful performance, Alien Skin noted how he was not willing to reveal his UK experience for free.

He then pledged to sell his story to any media house that was willing to buy it at Ugx5M but none came up for the deal.

He also walked away from several other journalists who requested to have interviews with him including a female journalist who took it personally.

The journalists among other critics have since pointed out how such arrogant behavior could lead to his downfall because he needs good media relations for his career to prosper.

Alien Skin, however, disagrees with the notion. While appearing on Galaxy FM, he stated that he has not relied on the media for the fame he has achieved thus far.

He noted that the media is free to ignore him and he will survive because his fame stands on its own and that he is waiting to see if what they claim will come to pass.

Alien also noted that his actions were not intended to displease the journalists but he was rather just tired following the performances and long flight, and he needed some rest.