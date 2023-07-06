Ugandan celebrities have united to pray for singer Jose Chameleone’s health after it became public that he is battling stomach complications.

For a couple of weeks, celebrated singer Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone has been staying in the USA while on his music tour there.

According to his father Gerald Mayanja, the singer left Uganda not feeling well and it was realized that he had stomach complications that have affected his health.

In a phone call with Gravity Omutujju, the Leone Island boss is said to have admitted that he is indeed ill and on his sickbed.

Gravity asked his fellow artists to come together and pray for Chameleone because his health has deteriorated.

“As a country, we need to pray for Chameleone, his friends, and everybody, wherever you are, pray for Chameleone because he is terribly ill. At the time I gave him a call, he was heading into the OR room for an operation,” Gravity said.

Several celebrities including singers, socialites, actors, media personalities, and comedians have joined the rest of the netizens to pray for the 44-year-old father of six.

Eddy Kenzo, Geosteady, Navio, Big Eye Starboss, Hannington Bugingo, DJ Jacob Omutuuze, MC Kats, among others, have all shared photos of the singer with quick recovery messages via social media.

Others have privately contacted his family to know about his condition and prayed for his wellbeing. We wish him a quick recovery.