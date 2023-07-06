Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael has revealed that he feels hurt and betrayed following former TNS singer Sheebah Samaali Karungi choosing the same concert date as his.

For close to a year now, the “Muko Muko” singer has been alerting his fans and followers about his concert plus revealing the dates and venue.

King Michael started running his concert alerts last year around August during the time when he dropped his 20-track album dubbed “Nsiika”.

He held a listeners’ album party at Cubana bar in Munyonyo where he disclosed he was to hold a concert celebrating 20 years in the music business he dubbed “20 Years of King Michael”.

He announced the venue as Lugogo Cricket Oval plus the date 15th September 2023. With just about a month left to his concert, Sheebah out of the blue announced that her “Yolo Festival” will be happening on the same date.

The “Yolo Festival” will be held at Kololo Airstrip and she went on to note that her festival was bound to start around 2021 but then Covid19 happened thus forcing her to push it forward.

The developments haven’t pleased King Michael. Speaking in an interview on BBS TV, he noted that if that is the new trend that artists are looking forward to taking on, it will definitely create rifts among themselves.

He added that Sheebah being the Vice President of the UNMF which claims to be fighting for artists to have one voice, is a clear indicator that whatever they’re planning is just fake.

Besides Pallaso and Alien Skin concerts happening on the same date, there are now three concerts that are going to take place on the same dates come September.

Gravity Omutujju and Navio’s concerts will be happening on 2nd September, Geosteady and Maurice Kirya’s are slated for 8th September, and the now King Michael and Sheebah’s will take place on the 15th.

King Michael believes Sheebah put her Festival on the same date as his because he backs Dr. Hilderman to push for the copyright law ditching the federation that most artists subscribe to at the moment.