Leila Kayondo could soon join a list of local public figures who have bowed to online pressure and publicly displayed their HIV test results just to prove that they are not sick.

On Thursday afternoon, Leila Kayondo found herself in the middle of the lion’s den when she attacked trending singer Alien Skin through a video she posted on her Instagram stories.

In the video, together with an unidentified lady who was in the background, Kayondo mocked and laughed at the lyrics in Alien’s song ‘Party’ before blaming Ugandans for allowing such music to dominate the playlists.

Her opinion has since incited negative remarks from netizens some of whom questioned where she gets the guts to comment about a trending artist like Alien Skin.

Others quickly hurled insults at her and alleged that she must be sick and even depressed, and now looking for a comeback into the limelight.

In another video shared on her Instagram page, Leila Kayondo asks those who claim that she is sick to meet her and have her checked.

She notes how she trusts Douglas Lwanga and his wife and would like them to bear witness when she does the tests and then she will publicly reveal the results so that the rumors can be put to bed.

“Even you who are saying I am sick, let’s find someone I trust; Douglas Lwanga and Lindah Lisa, find them and come with your own doctor, I also bring mine and we do the tests. They check me, check you, and we post those results online,” Kayondo partly says in the video.

