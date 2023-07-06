Recently, events promoter Nobat Events, born Norbert Twizire, declared that he is willing to embark on a war to get TikTok totally banned in Uganda.

His war to have TikTok banned stems from the fame that singer Alien Skin has attained which he very much seems to envy from the bottom of his heart. Nobat Events went ahead to reveal that he wonders why promoters still book Alien Skin yet he does not sing live music.

He vowed that he is ready to lose everything to have the App canceled in Uganda reasoning that it has given people cheap fame and the vigor to pretend to be what they are not.

Nobat Events’ rants did not sit down well with a section of some individuals who have decided to pay him a deaf ear acting in a way of not giving him the vibe he wants to attain.

When singer Joshua Baraka was asked about Nobat Events’ take to have TikTok banned, he responded by stressing how the App is the current bridge to the world.

He explained that if it wasn’t for TikTok, his ‘NANA’ song wouldn’t have made it to the global market reaching the extent of topping charts on different online streaming platforms.

TikTok is the bridge to the world. The whole world is on TikTok and when you’re doing well, the whole world gets to notice you. Joshua Baraka

Joshua Baraka went ahead to defend the App saying if it is rightly used, it is very helpful in promoting talents where things would be totally difficult.

He so far attributes his music success to the TikTok platform for playing a very great role at a moment when he had no money.