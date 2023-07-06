Afrigo Band legendary singer Moses Matovu a.k.a Papa Moi has opened up about why he chose to step aside from the role he was assigned to at the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

Moses Matovu was assigned the role of being in charge of special interest groups at the federation. For the little time, he spent watching and following why artists had decided to work together as one team.

He cited that when he visioned that at the federation was a storm brewing, he decided to act as a grown-up man to distance himself from the situation thus the reason why he backed down from the role given to him.

He added that he would very much like to support the federation but when there are inside clashes he doesn’t want to be involved in as he values keeping his reputation highly valued.

Moses Matovu disclosed that for years he has been a part of the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS), he often called upon artists to join but they always declined to do so which has hence made their lives very miserable.

He stressed that sometimes they would reach out to UPRS members only when in trouble something which is not healthy at all for creatives.

He added that the political clashes in the federation made him distance himself from the artists’ group although he would very much love to see artists organized and having a common goal.