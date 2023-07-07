This year’s Jinja edition of Roast and Rhyme was my first experience just like Sheebah Karungi stated during one of her electric performances on day two of the event at the Source of the Nile Gardens.

We arrived quite early at Nile Park, and strolled around, alongside service providers, busy as bees. We ordered costly delectable chicken “Rolexes” – sights and sounds of the rushing waters of the gentle River Nile, quite a spectacle to behold.

A security sweep of the venue had us heading to the Eastern bank of the Nile, just opposite the Western, where John Speke stood for hours observing the Source of the Nile that he later announced to the outside world.

According to a local guide, we stood at the exact point where the river begins to flow from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea, taking 3 months to complete this journey of 4000 miles.

Back to the venue, pieces of logs, branches, and twigs were finally stacked up and by sunset, sparks were drifting upward, embers glowing, the orange flames of the bonfires coloring the small valley adjacent to the Nile.

It is at that moment that “Nyam on the Nile” started to make sense.

Renditions of Judge Dread’s “Dr. Kitch,” and Benon Mugumya’s “I Know” piled up the fun with several other songs mimed like Rihanna’s “Man-down” not forgetting the captivating “Mr Dj” which was covered by Daggy Nyce, Benon, MC Vince Musisi and others who gifted us great camera content.

Worth the revelers’ money, spruced up with the exquisite touch of Swangz Avenue, the well-orchestrated performances came together like a puzzle on day two.

Kohen Jaycee, Double Black band, and DJ Ali Breezy opened the evening, the former maximumly impressing on “Siganye”, and “Twala Nze” while smartly projecting and controlling his powerful vocals throughout “Byokola” a single off his Heartstrings EP.

In my mind, quality has always preceded quantity, and thank the heavens! Sheebah’s display exuded exactly that!

Her energetic delivery on “Nkwata Bulungi”, “Wankona”, “Exercise” and “Sweet Sensation” earned her more respect. “John Rambo” arguably her best of the night, had me appreciating her idiosyncratic, unconventional, and savvy approach that still got everyone gyrating.

Mun G’s journey back to his bangers like “Sejjusa”, “Virgin”, and “Ebintu” resonated with most, and when he grabbed his seat to dare everyone to dream like the Masaka 26-year-old who started from scratch in Owino to becoming a landlord on “Champion”, containing the urge to sing along was irresistible.

Fresh talent Elijah Kitaka had earlier served his new content off the EP – Bedroom Essentials, and the gradual and restoring “Ndi Wuwo” produced by Bangar Boi, mixed and mastered by Steven Kigozi stood out, his unreleased Vinka collabo “Tutu Mama” rating higher for him.

Label-mate Zagazillions was pressured into performing his enlightening “Nilo” hit twice at the request of the fans though there was a catch! The sponsors of the event could only be pleased if he turned the “Nilo” into “Bello”.

With utmost comfort and security around the premises, the events were surely a success. From day one to the Sunday all-white brunch at Forever Resort Njeru, hosted by Selector Jay, Swangz Avenue, and Bell Lager lit up Jinja, a trip well deserved!