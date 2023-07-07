Lately, the hottest news around the country is about parents carrying out DNA tests to confirm the paternity of the children in their homes.

A number of parents have been left heartbroken, traumatized, depressed, and looking out of sorts after DNA tests revealed that some of the children in their homes aren’t biologically their own.

Former Sabula Management singer Violah Nakitende weighed in on the matter as she advised men to stay away from going for DNA tests if they don’t want to risk getting frustrated and depressed.

She went on to note that men should just stay contented and look after the children that their wives give them.

Nakitende said that if she gave birth and her husband opted to take them for DNA tests, she would decline and even quit the relationship because there is no perfect DNA test.

She further reasoned that the machines are not perfect and asked why when three children are taken for DNA tests, at least one of them is often regarded as not a member of the family.

Viola Nakitende further pleaded with fellow women to end their marriages rather than let their husbands take the children for DNA testing since it could ruin their future.