Renowned Kadongo Kamu singer Dr. Fred Sebbaale has, at last, revealed why he decided to go public about ditching religion and opting for traditional beliefs.

The “Akasiimu” singer explains that he ditched Christianity and the Islamic religion in order to create room for peace and harmony so that when he passes on, religious leaders do not fight over his corpse.

Dr. Sebbaale made his switching to traditional beliefs public to totally eliminate any confusion that might be brought up at his funeral or burial ceremony as it recently happened at the late Hon. Kato Lubwama’s funeral.

Ensonga nga lwaki nasalawo okulangirira mu lujjudde nti nzikkiririza mu by’obuwangwa eri nti nali njagala okwewala okukayanirwa amadiini ag’enjawulo nga nfudde. Fred Ssebbaale

He also hinted that he doesn’t intend to start up a shrine as many people thought but he already has a palace where he conducts his traditional beliefs.

Abantu abalowooza nti ngenda okutandikawo essabo ekyo sikituufu nze nina olubiri so si ssabo Dr. Fred Sebbaale

He went ahead to note that he ditched religion following a spiritual visit from one of his great grandparents identified Nawolovu who spoke to him telling him to take that direction.

During the late Kato Lubwama’s funeral, we saw confusion among religious leaders as the Catholic religion declined to pray for the late accusing him of practicing traditional beliefs.

At Hon. Kato Lubwama’s burial, the prayers were led by the Canaan Ministries Church-lead pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Wilson Bugembe.