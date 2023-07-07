In his new song titled ‘Kafunda’, newly resigned Swangz Avenue artist Zagazillions, real name Zack Mukisa, showcases his talent and creativity.

At 22, Zagazillions exhibits a promising future in the music industry, and “Kafunda” serves as an excellent stepping stone for him to continue making waves in the music scene.

Kafunda is an impressive and captivating creation produced and mastered by Kenya’s Mavo On The Beat, delivering a unique touch and sound, incorporating catchy beats and mesmerizing vocals that are sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Shot by Grate Make Films, the visuals stand out with their excellent production quality and artistic direction.

The choice of the video of a kafunda setting perfectly complements the song’s title, creating an authentic and immersive experience for the viewers.

Grate Make Films did exceptional magic with the camera shots and location scenes, capturing the essence of the song and adding visual flair to the overall storytelling.

One notable highlight of the video is the creative choreography, which adds a dynamic and energetic element to the visuals.

It’s evident that Zagazillions and Swangz Avenue have put a lot of effort into making this video visually appealing and entertaining.

The vixens featured in the video not only display impressive dance moves but also showcase a great sense of fashion, further enhancing the overall aesthetics.

The combination of choreography and fashion adds an element of glamour and style to the video, making it a pleasure to watch.

It’s worth mentioning that this song marks Zagazillions’ first release after re-signing to Swangz Avenue, and it clearly demonstrates his potential as an artist.

Kafunda by Zagazillions is a fantastic song, along with the exceptional work of the producer Mavo On The Beat who produced and mastered the song. The audio and video are likely to resonate with a wide audience, cementing Zagazillions’ place as a star in Uganda’s music industry.