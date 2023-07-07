Within just 18 hours since its premiere, the remix of Joshua Baraka’s monster jam ‘Nana’ featuring Joeboy, King Promise, and BIEN is already notching 100k views on YouTube.

At the start of the year, Uganda’s music industry had an epiphany. A Profoundly exhilarating song hit the airwaves and streaming platforms. It was “Nana” from a little-known rising star Joshua Baraka.

The song was so good he had to do it more than once and on Thursday, Baraka released a collaborative effort with Ghanaian singer King Promise, Kenyan vocalist Bien and Nigerian star Joeboy.

On the hook and his verse, Baraka faithfully sticks to the flow that landed the song at the top of the charts.

Joeboy doesn’t get lost in the Dancehall – R&B – Soul fusion but to make sure of that, the sound is roughly nudged as Baraka’s hook fades out to invite him into his verse.

To his credit, Joeboy stayed natural to his voice and style we have grown accustomed to in the delivery.

In his verse, former Sauti Soul singer Bien takes a casual tone but maintains the flirtatious (and sexual) element of the song.

He fuses English, Swahili, and Luganda quite smoothly to cleverly induct music fans in the region into the song. Simply put, it is owned.

King Promise then interjects with his own music style; sticking to the beat with a few breaks to wrap up the verses before Bien and Baraka sign it off with their beautiful melodic touch.

The video directed by Prnz and Meekah Ski adds flavor to the song and continues to showcase Africa’s beauty as shot in different countries on the continent.

Take a gaze below: