Irene Kayemba is slowly winning her place in several local music lovers’ hearts with her smooth love songs and she is back with yet another love song titled ‘Nze Amulina’.

As the title goes, ‘Nze Mulina’ (directly translated as “It’s Me With Him” or “I Have Him”) is a song emphasizing her love for her man.

She showers her lover with all the praises, highlighting the things she loves about him, and reassures him that he is hers for eternity.

The song follows in the footsteps of her song ‘Property’ which received relatively good airplay.

The visuals showcase elegance through a wedding set by the coast, emphasizing the pure love and intentions embedded in the lyrics.

It is easy for the eye and the videographer uses the location to perfection, showing off the beautiful scenery yet still remaining focused on the main vixens and the artist.

Take a gaze below: