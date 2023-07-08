It is official that singer Barbi Jay Nsolo Nkambwe, born Julius Buyinza, who relocated overseas is now a fully married man.

The “Tombuuza” singer and his long-term mzungu lover tied the knot in a highly secretive style that was only known to their close friends and relatives.

Singer Barbi Jay let the public know about his relationship journey when he posted a photo of himself together with his lover celebrating taking a serious step into their marriage.

In his post, he praised his wife saying she is as beautiful as a rose flower that grows in the thorns adding that he has sealed it.

Banange nze nkimaze! Omukazi omulungi alinga ekimuli kya Rose mumagwa. #kadaalicongratulations to us. Barbi Jay

Barbi Jay and his mzungu lover have been together for some good time now though they are yet to give birth to a child.

We congratulate Barbi Jay on the new journey he has embarked on.