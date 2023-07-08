Jamal Amoul Abdallah, popularly known as Yess Jamal, is a talented content creator hailing from Tanzania. He went viral for his entertaining and adventurous spirit and captured the world’s attention with his captivating diving videos.

With an infectious sense of fun, he has made a name for producing engaging, creative, and thrilling adventure content which he says he uses to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

I work with a lot of celebrities around the world, one of them is Lupita Nyong’o and I collaborate with many Hollywood celebrities like Madonna, P. Diddy. Yess Jamal

Who is Yess Jamal?

“I come from a wonderful family in Tanzania where love, laughter, and togetherness form the pillars of our upbringing. With a proud Tanzanian heritage, I cherish the roots and embrace the cultural richness that flows through our veins,” Yess Jamal tells Mbu in an interview.

He regards his mother Fatma and father Amoul as his “guiding lights” as they have provided unwavering support and encouragement for him to navigate his journey as a content creator. Growing up, Jamal shared unforgettable moments with his 4 siblings, forging bonds that remain unbreakable.

“My family’s unwavering belief in me has empowered me to embrace my passion for content creation and share my unique perspectives with the world. With their love as my foundation, I continue to explore new horizons, using my talent to entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences near and far.”

“Rooted in the love, unity, and vibrant cultural tapestry of Tanzania, my family background is an integral part of who I am, fueling my creativity and shaping my outlook on life,” he adds.

How did you start diving?

In Zanzibar, Tanzania, diving is deeply ingrained in the local culture, and I was fortunate to be part of it from a young age. Growing up surrounded by the stunning oceanic environment, I began diving at the age of 8, joining a community of passionate divers.

This early immersion fostered a profound connection with the underwater world and instilled in you a deep appreciation for the ocean’s beauty.

As a content creator, I now have the platform to showcase the cultural significance of diving in Tanzania, capturing its allure and inspiring others to embrace its wonders while promoting environmental conservation.

What have you achieved thus far from diving?

Well, where should I start? Because there are a lot of achievements. I work with a lot of celebrities around the world, one of them is Lupita Nyong’o and I collaborate with many Hollywood celebrities like Madonna, P. Diddy, and many more.

Who inspires you?

As a content creator, there are a lot of creators who have inspired me, the likes of Logan Paul, Mr. Beast, KSI, Khaby Lame, and several other creative creators around the world who are doing good.

How have you used your talent to change society?

I’ve always promoted positive messages and peace which I believe is a powerful way to make a difference in the world. By sharing uplifting content and spreading messages of harmony, I have the ability to inspire and create a positive impact on others.

My dedication to using social media as a tool for positivity is commendable as it contributes to fostering a more inclusive and harmonious online community.

How has diving shaped your life?

When I started creating diving content with a positive approach, it sparked a remarkable transformation in my life. By capturing the beauty and joys of the diving world and promoting responsible diving practices, I discovered a newfound purpose.

Any regrets?

Not really. I never have a regret on my diving creator journey.

Diving looks quite dangerous. Have you encountered any life-threatening experiences while at it?

In my understanding, any sport or many sports look dangerous. It depends on the perspective in your point of view but yeah sometimes accidents happen but it’s rare. When it happens, our government takes care of us since we are very well known and they see us as one of the people who promote Zanzibar tourism.

Which Ugandan celebrities have you worked with and how did you make that happen?

I have already worked with Sheilah (Gashumba) on one of the projects to promote a musician. She contacted me via my Instagram DM.

You were in Uganda recently. What was the reason for your visit and how did it go?

My friends and I traveled to Uganda for some projects that I’m working on that we shall be uploading on YouTube soon. Uganda was nice, it all went super well. We connected with a lot of Ugandan artists including Joshua Baraka and comedian Alex Muhangi, and many more.

How has social media helped boost your career?

My social media presence has become my primary source of income, enabling me to support not only myself but also my family and friends.

Which other African and global stars have you worked with?

I have been working with Don Jazzy and his record label Mavin Records to promote their artists including Rema. I won their trust making Rema’s song ‘Calm Down’ viral.

Now, when every artist wants to drop a song, they always contact me. There are a few artists I already work with; Kizz Daniel, Teni, Ayra Starr, Mr. Eazi, Davido, and Tiwa Savage, among others. Globally, Lupita Nyong’o and many more.

Which people are you working with on your new projects?

On my new project, I am working with Angel Nyigu and Meena Ally.

What advice would you give to the young people who dream of being like you one day?

Find your passion! Discover what truly excites and inspires you. Seek out activities that make you come alive, whether it’s diving, exploring nature, or any other creative pursuit. Embrace your passion wholeheartedly and let it be the driving force behind your content creation journey.

Remember, your journey as a content creator and diver is unique to you. Embrace your passion, stay dedicated, and enjoy the incredible experiences and opportunities that await you.

What are some of your future plans?

The goal is to be the biggest creator from Africa, Inshallah, one day!

