Dembe FM music analyst and events service provider Edward Ssendikadiwa alias Eddie Ssendi believes there is no Ugandan performing artist who can perform to the satisfaction of revelers and they feel have earned value for their money.

Edward Ssendi explained that all Ugandan artists’ performances are lacking in terms of execution and choreography when it comes to performing at events.

He noted that all performing artists need to rehearse their skill set for stage performances for fans to feel the worth of the money they pay at any event they turn up to.

He advised artists to borrow a leaf from performing artists from different nations on how they execute their performances reasoning that they perform and revelers feel satisfied.

James Propa also chipped in and backed Edward Ssendi saying that performing artists need to make a habit to turn up at events and watch fellow artists perform and take lessons on what to improve on their craft.

Ssendi further explained that when one watches Kenya’s Sauti Sol or Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz perform at an event, no one would want to pay the same money to watch any Ugandan artist perform.