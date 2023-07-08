Singer Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja has disclosed that he has never heard of his singing uncle known as Gerald Muwonge alias Clever J in his entire life.

Abba Marcus Mayanja revealed that he doesn’t know anything concerning his uncle Clever J during a TikTok live session where he was talking to some of his followers.

During the live session, he asked people who have been often asking him about Clever J to stop doing so because he has never gotten the chance and opportunity of Clever J being introduced to him as his relative.

As the live chit-chat went on, another follower asked him whether he has ever heard of the now-trending artist known as Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin and his bodyguard Champion Gudo.

Abba Marcus said that he doesn’t know the above-mentioned artists because he doesn’t listen to Ugandan music and has less interest in it.

He further explained that he does not even listen to his daddy’s music at all adding that he only takes him as a regular person adding that if those who listen to his daddy’s music think that it is cool, to him he considers it otherwise.

Abba Marcus noted that he has never heard of them despite Alien Skin being the hottest cake in the Ugandan music industry at the moment following how fans have shown him love.

It should be remembered that Abba tried out to sing back then before his father relocated them to the United States of America. Recently, he also released a new music project.