Collins Emeka Bareija a.k.a The Romantic Mukiga and his wife Mackline Asiimire are now parents having welcomed their very first child.

Emeka, a renowned events emcee, radio presenter, and comedian made his relationship official with Asiimire in an engagement ceremony in April 2022.

Late in January 2023, the two became husband and wife following a wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

They have now expanded their family by yet another member.

Yesterday (8th July 2023), Mackline Asiimire gave birth to a healthy baby girl whom they named Makayla Nkunda Bareija

Emeka revealed the good news via social media.

“Today at 6:55 Pm, my beautiful wife Asiimire Mackline gave birth to a beautiful girl called Nkunda Makayla Bareija. Mother and daughter are ok. Daddy is happy,” he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple!