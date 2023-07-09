Netizens have been left with divergent opinions after watching a video of a reveler pushing money down Winnie Nwagi’s bra while she performed.

Severally before, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nakanwagi a.k.a Nwagi found herself on the wrong side of the public court due to her angry reactions towards fans.

In many cases, she has violently reacted by raining slaps on fans who touch her body without consent while she performs.

While performing at a local hangout, another disrespectful fan stretched his hands to push money down Nwagi’s bra.

A video making rounds online shows Winnie Nwagi pushing the reveler’s hand away and calmly continuing with her performance.

Upon watching the video, netizens have been left shocked as they wonder how the fan escaped without a beating.

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

