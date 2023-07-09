Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja has shared an update concerning his daddy’s health status by saying he is doing pretty fine.

Lately, news has been making rounds across the country revealing that the established singer is in a worrying state and needed everyone’s prayers after reportedly undergoing surgery in the U.S.A. due to intestinal complications.

Chameleone’s worrying health was disclosed by singer Gravity Omutujju who spoke to him via a phone call.

A section of critics including Bajjo Events and Frank Ntambi came out to disclose that it was just a stunt to get clout and sympathy from the public.

In a live TikTok session, Jose Chameleone’s eldest son, Abba Marcus Mayanja shared an update about his dad stressing that he is doing well and fine. He also promised to host him on the platform.

Abba Marcus said that his father is making steady progress toward recovery and had been discharged from the hospital.