Just days after being discharged from the hospital, Jose Chameleone is back on stage performing and was spotted performing for his fans in Toronto, Canada in a wheelchair over the weekend.

For a couple of weeks, Jose Chameleone has been battling stomach complications which, according to his father, worsened when he flew abroad for his music tour.

Days ago, the singer was discharged from Aline Medical Hospital, Minneapolis where he was admitted and minor surgeries done on him.

He revealed how he would need time off to recover fully but it seems that is not going to happen for him.

On Sunday, the Leone Island boss was spotted performing for his fans in Toronto in a wheelchair – a video shared on his social media pages shows.

In the video, the ailing singer – visibly weak – tries not to let his condition show but his body language gives way.

He thanked his fans that turned up to watch him perform even in a wheelchair and promised to get back to his feet very soon.

“Thank you for the unconditional love. The smiles on your faces are the prayers for me. One day we shall come back big, brighter, and better,” the singer partly said.

From hospital to the stage 😳 Ugandan singer @JChameleone performing for his fans in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.



DEDICATION 💯 pic.twitter.com/4R8mdRk8ow — MBU (@MBU) July 10, 2023