After two years in the music business, talented Ugandan duo Kataleya and Kandle is set to release its first EP dubbed ‘Call It Love’.

When they released their very first song – Muzibe Wa Love – on 9th July 2021, Kataleya and Kandle must have been overwhelmed by the reception they got from the music fraternity.

From fellow celebrities to music fans across the region, the duo has been warmly received and has since released over eleven music projects including collaborations with Fik Fameica, and Rwanda’s Afrique.

The duo that has specialized in love songs has now set sights on a new Extended Play project which they have unsurprisingly titled ‘Call It Love’.

The Theron Music-signed duo revealed the good news while teasing the artwork of the first project off the EP titled ‘Binkolele’.

According to information availed via social media, the song will be released on 21st July 2023 to open doors for the Ep which the duo believes will please their fans.

“Binkolele 21/7. Swear, you going to love it. Call It Love EP is 70% done. Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” the duo tweeted on Monday morning.

Going by their previously released music, we anticipate good sound, melodies, and lyricism on the new EP.

#BINKOLELE 21/7. ⏳ Swear, you going love it. #CallItLoveEP is 70% done. Can’t wait for you all to hear it. 🤍👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7gZ5FfJzlr — Kataleya & Kandle (@Kataleya_Kandle) July 10, 2023