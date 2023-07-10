Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan has opened up about why she has over the years been hopping from one relationship to another.

She explains that in a relationship one of the things she can’t stand is a cheating partner and when she gets evidence that the person she is in love with is cheating on her, she calls it quits.

She went on to disclose that she has no patience if at all she confirms that the person she is in an affair with is sneaking on her.

Zari Hassan also noted that when she gets into an affair, she is always committed to it and gives her whole something that she always wants her partner to reciprocate but most of them fail to do so.

Since her affairs are always public, critics always end up claiming that she could be the problem something that she dispelled saying she stays in one relationship until when a man does her wrong.

For me, I think this is public knowledge. I don’t do a cheating partner. I don’t even have the patience. People think I am always the problem. They claim that I move from one affair to another but I want to make this clear that I stay in one relationship that I am always committed to and I give my whole and effort. Zari

She opened up when asked to reveal the worst thing a partner can do for her to end an affair as she was being hosted on the Mwasuze Mutya show.

The mother of five went on to note that her husband even has her phone password adding that she finds it totally hard to cheat and sneak around when in an affair that she treasures a lot.

The minute I get to confirm that you were cheating on me, I even told Lutaaya, that let me hear it without facts but the moment I get facts, married or not, it is the end of the road. Zari Hassan

Zari went on to stress that her partner can even slap her and swallows it but can’t tolerate cheating for even a single minute.