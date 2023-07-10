Sunday was fun-filled for revelers who thronged Coco Beach in numbers to watch Janzi Band perform at the Tuzanye nee Binance beach party.

Janzi Band has turned into one of the most reputable music bands in the +256 over the years – credit to their music and professional conduct.

Whenever they step on the stage to perform, they give 100% in terms of effort which they make look easy due to the loads of experience they have garnered.

On Sunday, they put their instruments and vocals to work yet again at Coco Beach where revelers gathered for the Talent Africa-organized Tuzanye ne Binance party.

Led by Ssewa Ssewa on the kongas, Lawrence Matovu on the base guitar, Isaac Nkubehinda on the electric guitar and Israel Nkubehinda on the drums, among others, the band did covers and original compositions, performing for three hours with different sets, fusing live and semi-live performances.

After doing most genres, the band took it even a notch higher by performing electronic dance music for their last set. They made it more interesting by joining the crowd.

With the band off stage, deejays took it on with mixes of different genres of music including Amapiano, RnB, African, Hip Hop, and local music.

Earlier in the day, people indulged themselves in beach soccer, volleyball, and board games which occupied them for the better part of the day while emcees Shiela Salta and Isaac kept the stage and crowd energized.