Winnie Nwagi had to cut her performance short after bottles filled with liquids started flying toward her following an altercation with a fan who touched her shoes.

A video that made rounds on social media on Sunday evening shows Swangz Avenue star Winnie Nakanwagi a.k.a Nwagi losing her cool.

It all started when she stepped on stage to perform for her eagerly waiting fans in Masindi at a show which featured a couple of other big stars.

As she stepped closer to the revelers, one of them who stood very close to the stage stretched out his hand and touched her shoes.

This seemed to infuriate the singer who, with the microphone, struck the fans’ hands and casually continued performing.

The video further shows the singer pausing her performance a moment later and asking the revelers to respect her because she is not a prostitute.

“I did not come here to be touched, do you understand? Find a prostitute and bring them on stage,” Nwagi said before objects started flying onto the stage.

She then threw the mic down and stormed off the stage, ending her performance prematurely.