Renowned Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has finally confirmed the reports that have made rounds alleging that she underwent plastic surgery.

While speaking to Faridah Nakazibwe on the Mwasuze Mutya show, the mother of five disclosed that the rumors are true and that she only got plastic surgery for her legs and tummy.

Zari elaborated that her aim of undergoing plastic surgery was to remove excess fat within her legs and tummy.

Apparently, she doesn’t care how fat she may get, she is confident that her tummy and legs can’t get out of frame since she worked on them to perfection.

“What people say about me undergoing plastic surgery is true but I just removed the excess fat within my legs and tummy. For now, no matter how fat I get, my stomach and legs can’t go back to the previous size,” Zari said.

In the same interview, the popular business lady also hinted at how her children first disliked her affair with her husband Shakib Lutaaya but when they saw that he was taking good care of her, they welcomed him and apparently they feel at peace with him.

She added that they requested him to make sure that he keeps their mum happy in all whatever he does.

My children did not approve of my relationship with Shakib but after witnessing how close we were and happy, they asked him to ensure that he takes good care of me. Zari Hassan