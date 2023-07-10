Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, is grateful for Sheilah Gashumba’s support towards his music career.

When Zulitums joined Blacq Avay Records in 2020, Sheilah Gashumba is one of the public figures that made it possible.

She continued to support him in his music career, actively doing public relations for him as a music brand locally and internationally.

In April, Zulitums ditched the record label after the expiration of their contract but he is very grateful for the work they did for him.

Sheilah Gashumba at Zulitums’ All-White Invictus Album launch in 2020

Individually, Zulitums thanks Sheilah Gashumba for the work she did for him while under the record label.

While speaking to Mr. Henrie, Zulitums noted that he is still friends with Sheilah despite quitting the record label. He also ruled out any bad blood between them.

“Sheilah is one of the people I can applaud among those people who have helped my career reach the level it is at. I think there is no issue between us. She is still my friend despite being connected more to my former record label than myself. We are still friends though,” Zulitums said.

Zulitums is currently working with a new management and his recently released song titled ‘Uberman‘ is doing rounds on the airwaves.