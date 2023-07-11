Fangone Forest Entertainment singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin is reportedly in hot waters after fans vandalized property worth millions of shillings after he failed to show up at a show.

The “Sitya Danger” singer is said to have been booked to perform at three gigs in one night in the areas of Masindi, Mubende, and Kasambya but failed to perform.

The promoters in Kasambya were left in dismay as revelers destroyed their machines calculated to cost around Shs20m, plastic chairs, and glasses among other valuable items.

The promoters called out the singer noting that it was irresponsible for him to get booked in three different places which are distant from each other.

They further alleged that Alien Skin first performed in Masindi at around midnight making it very difficult for him to get to Kasambya to perform on time.

Apparently, the promoters want him to apologize for the huge losses he caused them since the property that was destroyed is worth millions of shillings