Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has been in the entertainment business for some good time ever since he released his breakthrough jam “Tulikubigere“.

For the eight years A Pass has been active, he has learned and studied how fellow artists behave in order to survive in the music industry which is very competitive and challenging.

Despite having faced a multitude of ups and downs he still soldiers on in a manner that has left many wondering how he handles his business.

Recently when he appeared in a TV interview, A Pass exposed one of the tricks that artists use to survive in the art business.

He narrated that he often witnesses many artists pretending to be nice on camera but in reality, they harbour envy and hatred deep down in their dark hearts against one another.

I have seen a lot of artists who pretend to be very nice on camera but after leaving the camera they reveal their true colors and dark hearts combined with hatred and envy. Funny though, I see some complaining about me yet am very nice. A Pass

He also criticized those pinning Alien Skin for chewing miraa in public by saying they also do the same though theirs is not public as the only difference between them.

“I see so many people and artists blaming Alien Skin for chewing miraa but there are the same artists who chew it behind closed doors,” he added.