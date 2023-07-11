Rapper Fik Fameica says he has not had access to his YouTube channel for the last six months and hence why he has not released any new videos in the period.

In October 2022, Fik Fameica released a 14-track album dubbed “King Kong” and many music critics noted how it was to become the next big thing in the industry.

Some of the tracks have since turned into big bangers but Fameica’s fans have been displeased with how he has not released enough videos for the projects.

In his defense, the Fresh Gang CEO says that he lost access to his YouTube channel six months ago and hence finds no reason to drop new visuals.

Fik Fameica, however, says that he is working to regain access to his channel so that he can release the visuals to the several projects he has been holding back.

It has been six months now since I lost access to my u tube channel, that’s why I’ve not been giving you videos off my album #KingKong but I thank God that didn’t stop me from being consistent! I’ve managed to drop hits through collaborations like #pose #Myguy and now #Chawchaw next is #tenoutterten I didn’t want to put this information public coz I didn’t think it will take this long to solve the issue. We are working on getting the channel back. But regardless we move, We shall go through this inshallah! God bless you all! Fik Fameica