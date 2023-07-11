Singer Chozen Blood has asked fans to respect artists and stop touching them inappropriately following Winnie Nwagi’s incidents over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Nwagi was involved in two incidents at different local hangouts where she performed including with one reveller who tried to shove money down her bra.

She was also seen striking the hand of a reveler who touched her legs while she performed in Masindi which forced her to cut her performance short and storm off the stage.

She has since been a topic of discussion with netizens wondering why such incidents happen to her always.

Fellow singer Chozen Blood, real name Patrick Musasizi, is not pleased with how fans treat the Swangz Avenue artists among other artists.

Chozen, who has also been sexually groped by a female fan while performing, asks fans to stop sexually harassing artists.

“Artists are not sex objects dear fans respect our workspace. I feel for Nwagi and say no to sexual harassment in our community,” Chozen said.