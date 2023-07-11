Swangz Avenue singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi believes several people and the media associate her name with negativity.

Past years have seen Winnie Nwagi face off with revelers whom she regards as disrespectful for touching her body without consent and others for filming her inappropriately.

Over the weekend, she was again involved in two incidents at different local hangouts where she performed including with one reveller who tried to shove money down her bra.

She was also seen striking the hand of a reveler who touched her legs while she performed in Masindi which forced her to cut her performance short and storm off the stage.

Her reactions have since divided netizens who convey different opinions about the incidents with some labeling her a violent person.

When approached for a comment by the media, Nwagi who was initially adamant to discuss the two incidents asked the media to take whichever version of them.

She later noted how everyone always associates her name with negativity and hence why she no longer needs to explain herself.

“When you watch the video, what do you see? When it comes to Winnie Nwagi, everyone jumps onto the negative side of things,” Nwagi said.

Songstress Winnie Nwagi had this to say about the videos that have made rounds on social media of her assaulting fans.



(Credit: Sanyuka Tv) pic.twitter.com/hvDuLL6zRM — MBU (@MBU) July 10, 2023